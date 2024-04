Brink tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Brink tallied the eventual game-winner early in the second period, deflecting a Ryan Poehling shot past Jonathan Quick to put Philly ahead 2-1 en route to a 4-1 victory. It's the first point in seven games for the 22-year-old Brink, though he's retained steady minutes in a top-six role. Overall, he's up to 11 goals and 23 points on the campaign.