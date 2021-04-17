Twarynski has been promoted to Philadelphia's active roster ahead of Saturday afternoon's game versus Washington, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Tanner Laczynski is sidelined with a lower-body injury, so Twarynski could draw into a bottom-six role for Saturday's contest. The 23-year-old Twarynski has gone scoreless through four top-level appearances this season.
