Twarynski was waived by the Kraken on Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Twarynski last appeared in the NHL during the 2020-21 campaign when he was held scoreless through seven games. The 24-year-old winger will likely spend most of the year with AHL Coachella Valley.
