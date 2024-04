Johnson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Johnson got the Flyers on the board midway through the second period, tipping an Egor Zamula shot past Charlie Lindgren to tie the game 1-1. The 36-year-old blueliner has two goals and three points in his last four games after going scoreless in his first 13 contests with Philadelphia. Johnson will wrap up the regular season with five goals and six points across 67 games between the Flyers and Sabers.