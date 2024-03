Johnson (illness) will be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Johnson last played with the Sabres on Feb. 27, sitting out five straight games. The 35-year-old blueliner is now poised to make his debut with Philadelphia after he was dealt before Friday's deadline. Johnson has three goals, 68 blocked shots and 93 hits in 50 games this season. He'll likely skate alongside Ronnie Attard on the Flyers' third pairing.