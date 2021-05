Braun scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Braun has found very little success in the offensive zone this season. The 34-year-old defenseman has just five points, 53 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 50 contests. He's added 73 hits and 64 blocked shots, but Braun has little fantasy value with such meager offense.