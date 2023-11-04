Belpedio scored a goal, went plus-2, levied four hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Belpedio's goal was his first NHL tally, an achievement he earned in his ninth career game. He's played in five straight contests for the Flyers after Marc Staal (upper body) sustained an injury. Belpedio has held down a third-pairing role, collecting four shots on net, seven hits and seven blocks this season, though he'll likely be back in the AHL once the Flyers get some injured defensemen back.