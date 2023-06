Belpedio signed a two-year, two-way contract worth $1.55 million with the Flyers on Saturday.

Belpedio has just four NHL games under his belt and none since the 2020-21 campaign. He racked up a solid 27 points in 70 contests for AHL Lehigh Valley last season, and he'll likely continue to serve as organizational depth for the Flyers over the term of his new contract.