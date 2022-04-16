Thompson (lower body) will be back in the lineup against the Sabres on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Thompson will be back in action after missing just one game due to his lower-body issue. In his six appearances since returning from a long-term shoulder issue, Thompson has generated two assists, 10 shots and nine hits while averaging 12:34 of ice time. The Alaska native figures to remain in a bottom-six role the rest of the season where he'll offer mid-range fantasy value at best.