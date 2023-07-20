Thompson has decided to end his playing career.

Thompson is retiring after recording 65 goals, 164 points, 401 PIM, 1,433 hits and 618 blocks in 844 career contests over his stints with Tampa Bay, Anaheim, the Islanders, LA, Montreal, Philadelphia, Boston, Ottawa and Winnipeg. The 38-year-old also got into 86 playoff games, scoring six goals and 21 points in that span. Thompson had a goal and six points in 30 outings with AHL Ontario last season. His last NHL campaign was 2021-22, during which he had a goal, three points, 31 PIM, 49 hits and 20 blocks in 33 appearances with the Flyers.