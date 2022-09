Thompson signed a professional tryout agreement with the Kings on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Thompson appeared in just 33 games with a terrible Flyers team last year, adding three points, 49 hits and 31 PIM. The 37-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career, but he'll have a chance to showcase himself at the Kings' training camp as a fourth-line option for them or any other team in the league.