Fitzgerald (lower body) was activated off injured reserve and assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Fitzgerald will head to the minors after missing the first few weeks of the big club's training camp while rehabbing a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old American will likely spend the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Lehigh Valley.

