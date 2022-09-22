Fitzgerald suffered a lower-body injury recently and hasn't resumed skating, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Fitzgerald won't be on the ice to begin the Flyers' training camp. The 27-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut and figures to play mainly at AHL Lehigh Valley in 2022-23 once he overcomes this latest injury. He was limited to four games with the Phantoms last year.