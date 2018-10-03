Morin (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, TSN reports.

Morin isn't expected to play until February as he's recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in May. That means he'll land on long-term injured reserve and the Flyers will get cap relief. Morin has just three NHL games under his belt and no points to show for it, and he'll likely be sent to AHL Lehigh Valley once he's healthy.