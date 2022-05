According to general manager Chuck Fletcher, Morin's (knee) playing career is over, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Morin missed the entirety of the season after undergoing knee surgery in September, and apparently he's simply suffered too much damage to that knee to continue playing at a professional level. The 26-year-old may land a job in the Flyers' front office, but he'll finish his playing days having collected one goal through 29 NHL appearances.