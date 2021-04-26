Laczynski had surgery to repair a torn labrum Monday and is expected to miss 16 weeks.
Laczynski's hip injury is expected to sideline him well into August, but he should heal up before the start of next season barring any setbacks. The 23-year-old forward made his first five NHL appearances this season but is still searching for his first point.
