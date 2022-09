Grosenick will start against the Sabres on the road Tuesday and is expected to play two periods, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Grosenick has played in just four NHL games since turning pro back in 2013-14, most recently a pair of games with the Kings in 2020-21. Despite his lack of NHL experience, Grosenick appears set to enter the season as the No. 2 option behind Carter Hart (lower body), though Felix Sandstrom may have something to say about that.