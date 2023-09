Grosenick was put on waivers Saturday by the Predators, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

Grosenick went 3-2-0 with a 3.32 GAA and an .892 save percentage in six outings for AHL Lehigh Valley last season. The 34-year-old netminder is likely to spend most, if not all, of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.