MacEwan (illness) is expected to suit up versus Columbus on Tuesday.

MacEwan has played in just one of the team's last three contests due to injury and illness. Considering the 26-year-old natural center has just one point in his last 12 contests, few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by his return to the lineup. Given his limited offensive upside, MacEwan shouldn't be expected to offer more than low-end fantasy value, even in formats that value defensive stats.