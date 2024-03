MacEwen was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday.

MacEwen was sent to the minors Feb. 13 and managed three goals and five points in six AHL games. He had two goals, one assist and 46 PIM in 22 NHL contests before his demotion. The Senators needed another forward as Josh Norris (shoulder) is out for a while. Look for MacEwen to see fourth line duty Friday versus Arizona.