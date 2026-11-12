MacEwen (wrist) is a game-time decision for Thursday's home clash against the Wild, per Andre Leal of The Hockey News.

MacEwen was held out of practice Wednesday after suffering his wrist injury during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Colorado. Prior to sustaining the injury, the 30-year-old forward posted two goals, four points, 26 PIM, 15 shots on net and 35 hits over 14 appearances this season. If MacEwen ultimately can't go Thursday, the newly called-up Brendan Brisson would likely draw into the lineup on the fourth line.