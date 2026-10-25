MacEwen scored a goal in Saturday's 7-2 win or loss against Edmonton.

It was his first goal since the 2024-25 season, and his third point (one goal, two assists) in his last two games. The goal was a beauty. MacEwen lumbered down the right wing and fought off the defender draped on him to fire a shot on Tristan Jarry. The rebound went straight up and MacEwen batted it out of mid-air so it flipped over the netminder and in. It'll probably be on Sportscenter's replays this week. The forward is on a great run recently, but overall, he's better on the ice than in the fantasy arena.