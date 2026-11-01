MacEwen scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over Vancouver.

It was sweet revenge against the team that drafted (2017) and then waived (2021) him -- the goal stood as the winner. It was his first game winner since 2023-24 when he was with Ottawa. MacEwen has scored all four of his points (two goals, two assists) in the Leafs' last five contests. He has fired 10 shots and leveled nine hits while averaging just 8:54 over that span. MacEwen is a great story right now, and a key part of a very steady fourth line in Toronto.