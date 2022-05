Nielsen will end his playing career following the conclusion of the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

Nielsen spent the 2021-22 season playing in the DEL for the Berlin Eisbaren for which he registered 12 goals and 15 assists in 33 games. Over the course of his 15-year NHL career, the veteran logged 925 games for the Islanders and Red Wings but saw action in just 24 postseason contests and failed to ever lift Lord Stanley's cup.