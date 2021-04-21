Nielsen (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Stars, per the roster report.
Nielsen is set to miss a second game with the mystery injury. The 36-year-old will try to be healthy enough to play at home against the Stars on Thursday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Won't play Monday•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Injured in Saturday's game•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Bounces to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Shuffles to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Back to taxi squad•