Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Extends with Golden Knights

Pirri signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Pirri played only two games with Vegas last season -- scoring three goals -- but totaled 52 points (29 goals and 23 assists) with AHL Chicago. It's the first time since the 2015-16 season the 27-year-old will spend back-to-back seasons within the same organization.