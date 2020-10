O'Regan signed a one-year contract with the Golden Knights on Sunday.

O'Regan enjoyed a solid season with AHL Hartford last year, as he notched 11 goals and 27 assists through 62 games. The Golden Knights are deep and serious contenders for the upcoming season, so O'Regan likely won't have a role with the big club unless the team gets the injury bug. The 26-year-old is expected to begin the year with AHL San Antonio.