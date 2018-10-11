According to the NHL media site, Bischoff remains on Vegas' roster despite being a healthy scratch for the first four games of the regular season.

Bischoff was traded from the Islanders during the expansion draft for goalie Jean-Francois Berube, who is actually a member of the Blue Jackets now. A 20-game suspension for Nate Schmidt seems to have necessitated Bischoff's inclusion on the 23-man roster to start the season, but the Golden Knights have occupied the third defensive pair with Jon Merrill and Nick Holden early on. Bischoff is still waiting to make his NHL debut after recording seven goals, 16 assists and a plus-23 rating over 69 games for AHL Chicago in 2017-18.