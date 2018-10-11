Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Idle on parent club roster
According to the NHL media site, Bischoff remains on Vegas' roster despite being a healthy scratch for the first four games of the regular season.
Bischoff was traded from the Islanders during the expansion draft for goalie Jean-Francois Berube, who is actually a member of the Blue Jackets now. A 20-game suspension for Nate Schmidt seems to have necessitated Bischoff's inclusion on the 23-man roster to start the season, but the Golden Knights have occupied the third defensive pair with Jon Merrill and Nick Holden early on. Bischoff is still waiting to make his NHL debut after recording seven goals, 16 assists and a plus-23 rating over 69 games for AHL Chicago in 2017-18.
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...