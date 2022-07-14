Bischoff (undisclosed) signed a one-year, AHL-only contract with the Henderson Silver Knights on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Bischoff didn't play in 2021-22, but this move indicates he could be available for Henderson in the upcoming season. The nature of the defenseman's injury isn't known, but he was limited to only seven contests in 2020-21 before missing all of last year.