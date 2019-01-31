Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Promoted to NHL
The Golden Knights summoned Bischoff from AHL Chicago on Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Bischoff's promotion puts the Golden Knights at eight defensemen entering a four-game road trip. There is no news of injury along the blue line at this point, but it's possible there's something bothering one of them. Either way, there's no guarantee Bischoff will draw in.
