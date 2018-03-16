Golden Knights' James Neal: Back in action Friday
Neal (hand) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Wild, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Neal has missed Vegas' last eight games due to a hand injury, but he was finally cleared for contact Thursday, which was the first indication he was likely on the brink of returning to game action. The Golden Knights will welcome the veteran winger back into their lineup with open arms, as he's been a consistent source of offense this season, notching 24 goals and 40 points in 59 contests. He'll return to his usual role skating on Vegas' top line and first power-play unit against Minnesota.
More News
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Sheds no-contact jersey for practice•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Out again Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Out again Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Remains home for start of road trip•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...