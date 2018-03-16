Golden Knights' James Neal: Back in action Friday

Neal (hand) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Wild, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Neal has missed Vegas' last eight games due to a hand injury, but he was finally cleared for contact Thursday, which was the first indication he was likely on the brink of returning to game action. The Golden Knights will welcome the veteran winger back into their lineup with open arms, as he's been a consistent source of offense this season, notching 24 goals and 40 points in 59 contests. He'll return to his usual role skating on Vegas' top line and first power-play unit against Minnesota.