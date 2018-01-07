Golden Knights' James Neal: Suffering slump

Neal has posted one assist and a minus-3 rating in his last seven games.

Neal lit it up through his first 33 games, compiling 17 goals and 27 points while firing 97 shots on goal. He bottomed out Friday night with a brutal minus-4 rating, though, which amplifies how bad it has been for Neal. The veteran winger will have a chance to turn things around Sunday against the Rangers, who have been a tough team to score on all season, including having the sixth-ranked penalty kill.