Golden Knights' James Neal: Suffering slump
Neal has posted one assist and a minus-3 rating in his last seven games.
Neal lit it up through his first 33 games, compiling 17 goals and 27 points while firing 97 shots on goal. He bottomed out Friday night with a brutal minus-4 rating, though, which amplifies how bad it has been for Neal. The veteran winger will have a chance to turn things around Sunday against the Rangers, who have been a tough team to score on all season, including having the sixth-ranked penalty kill.
More News
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Multi-point effort Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Ends scoring drought against Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Dials up second straight two-point game•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Pots game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Scores in loss•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Picks apart Avs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...