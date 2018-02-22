Golden Knights' James Neal: Unavailable Wednesday

Neal (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Flames, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Neal was considered a game-time call for the matchup, but he will ultimately sit out for a second straight game. The veteran's next opportunity to take the ice arrives Friday against the Canucks, while Alex Tuch remains in the top six and Tomas Hyka draws in again Wednesday.

