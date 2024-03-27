Patera made 30 saves on 35 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators on Tuesday.

In a high-scoring affair, the two goaltenders faced the exact same amount of shots but Patera was unable to make that extra save to come up with the win in overtime. The Golden Knights found themselves up 3-0 in the first period but the Predators battled back as they scored four goals in the final two frames, including three consecutive in the third. It was Patera's first start since Jan. 10 as he battles with fellow netminder Logan Thompson for playing time.