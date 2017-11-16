Sbisa (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The blueliner was already set to miss Thursday's clash in Vancouver, so this move to IR doesn't change much regarding a potential return for Sbisa. Expect the Golden Knights to give a further update on Sbisa's condition when they return to Vegas following Thursday's game.

