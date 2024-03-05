Morelli scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Morelli has three goals and an assist over eight NHL appearances. The winger got Vegas on the board late in the first period Monday. Morelli was able to stick on the roster with Jack Eichel (knee) returning Monday, but it's unclear if he'll stay in the NHL once William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body) and Brett Howden (upper body) are all healthy again. Morelli has been confined to a fourth-line role when in the lineup.