McCormick signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

McCormick spent all of last season with AHL Charlotte, notching 16 goals and 35 points in 56 contests. He hasn't played in the NHL since 2018-19, when he potted a goal in 14 games with the Senators. It's unlikely the physical winger gets much of a chance to play for the Hurricanes in 2020-21 -- it's much more likely the 28-year-old McCormick spends most of the campaign in the minors.