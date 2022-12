Raty was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

The 20-year-old was drafted in the second round (52nd overall) in 2021, but was considered a top-three pick before the start of his draft season, before he dropped down the rankings like a stone. He had five goals and 12 points in 23 AHL games before his recall. Raty could replace Casey Cizikas (undisclosed), who was injured Thursday, as the Islanders face Florida on Friday.