Islanders' Anders Lee: Bags two apples in win
Lee collected a pair of assists in Monday's 6-3 home win over the Golden Knights.
The Minnesota native is piping hot, having tallied 10 points (four goals, six assists) over an active six-game stretch of factoring into scoring plays. Lee's power-play production has been spotty, but he's at least parked on that top unit with one of the league's best players in John Tavares. We wouldn't dare sit Lee while he's on this kind of roll.
