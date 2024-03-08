Lee scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Lee helped out on Noah Dobson's opening tally in the first period and then scored the Islanders' final goal in the third. This was Lee's second multi-point effort in the last three games, a span in which he has two goals and three assists. He is up to 17 tallies, 28 points, 146 shots on net, 133 hits and a plus-2 rating through 62 appearances. While it's been a down year on offense for the winger, he continues to see top-six minutes.