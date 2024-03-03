Lee scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-1 win over the Bruins on Saturday.

Lee contributed an assist on Kyle Palmieri's first period hat trick and then followed that up by potting one of his own to start the second period. It was his 16th goal of the year and he added a hit, three shots and a plus-3 rating in 15:42 of ice time. This was his first point in three games and only his fifth in his past seven. With only 25 points on the season, fantasy managers should consider looking at other options on the waiver wire.