Lee posted an assist, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Lee missed the regular-season finale for personal reasons, but he returned to practice Friday. The winger had eight points, 30 shots, 29 hits and 22 PIM over his last 13 appearances. The 33-year-old had just 37 points, his lowest total in a full season since 2015-16, but he made up for it with 176 hits and 68 PIM, both career highs. He'll likely continue to see middle-six usage during the postseason.