Lee scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Lee netted a goal in his team debut with the Mammoth. The 36-year-old signed a three-year deal at the start of free agency and opened the campaign on the second line. Lee is looking to bounce back from missing the 20-goal mark for just the third time in the last 12 years -- he finished with 19 goals and 42 points in 82 regular-season outings for the Islanders last year. He'll add veteran experience and steady scoring for a young Utah team.