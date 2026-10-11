Lee recorded a goal, distributed an assist, posted a plus-2 rating and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over Buffalo.

Lee put together his first multi-point game in a Mammoth jersey Saturday, as he deked past Buffalo's Colten Ellis for a goal before picking up a secondary helper on John Marino's power-play tally in the third. Overall, the 36-year-old Lee now has two goals, five points, 12 shots on net, seven hits and five blocked shots across six games in the 2026-27 season. The 14-year NHL veteran has been a proven upgrade to Utah's third line after he signed a three-year deal with the team when free agency first opened. Lee holds solid fantasy value as a staying option in deep leagues, but he can also be effectively streamed in standard formats given his all-around play style.