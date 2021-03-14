Lee (lower body) will miss the remainder of the regular season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Losing the team's leading goal scorer (12 in 27 games) will hurt, but Lee's absence could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Islanders, who were right up against the salary cap ceiling but can now exceed the salary cap by Lee's $7 million hit during the regular season and still get him back for the playoffs, just like the Lightning are doing with Nikita Kucherov (hip). Kieffer Bellows took Lee's usual spot in the top six and scored two goals in Saturday's win over the Devils, so he'll likely continue to occupy that spot, at least until the Islanders use the cap savings from Lee's placement on LTIR to add another forward via trade.