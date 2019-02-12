Islanders' Anders Lee: No goals in last nine games

Lee has struggled to score of late with no goals in his last nine games.

Lee may be feeling the pressure of not only the playoff push by the Islanders, but also that he is essentially playing for a new contract as he can be a free agent after the season. On the season, Lee has 18 goals and 20 assists in 55 games. Those numbers are a far cry from the 40 goals and 62 points he posted last year playing on the top line with John Tavares. While it's certainly no surprise that Lee isn't scoring as much without Tavares, this season makes it hard to determine what exactly his value is in free agency.