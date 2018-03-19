Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches career-best 35th goal

Lee scored two power-play goals and recorded a minus-1 rating in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

This game was a microcosm of Lee's 2017-18 season. With his two goals, he set a new career high of 35 goals and 11 power-play scores. However, his plus/minus dropped to minus-19, which is a career worst. Prior to this season, Lee had a plus-16 rating in his career, so owners should be willing to chalk up the poor plus/minus this season mostly to his team. But still, that category is keeping him from reaching elite fantasy status despite the possibility of 40 goals.