The Islanders and Greene have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greene's role with the team last season was as a seventh defenseman but this season the Isles will expect him not only to be a regular but also to mentor Noah Dobson as the third pairing. This may be a lot to ask of a 38-year old defender in a condensed season loaded with back to back games. Look for the Islanders to rest Greene regularly this season and they may be playing with fire relying on Greene's age and Dobson's youth here.