Czarnik was placed on waivers by the Islanders on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Czarnik could still end up on the opening night roster for the Islanders should he clear waivers and Casey Cizikas (hand) not be able to play. If not, he is likely ticketed for either the taxi squad or Bridgeport of the AHL to provide the team with depth at center.

