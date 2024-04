Czarnik passed through waivers Thursday, per CapFriendly.

The 31-year-old was placed on waivers Wednesday. He inked a two-year, two-way deal in July of 2022 with Detroit and played in 63 games over two seasons, scoring three times and adding three assists. He played 36 games with AHL Grand Rapids this season, scoring nine times and adding 17 helpers. He will likely return to Grand Rapids for the AHL playoffs before becoming a UFA at the end of the season.